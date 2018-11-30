Dr. Pratik Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pratik Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Pratik Patel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-4430
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is a brilliant physician and a caring individual. He saved my life when other physicians had given up any hope for my survival. I would highly recommend Dr. Patel.
About Dr. Pratik Patel, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
