Overview of Dr. Pratik Pradhan, MD

Dr. Pratik Pradhan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Norwood Hospital and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.



Dr. Pradhan works at Dr. Pratik Pradhan in Norwood, MA with other offices in Brockton, MA and Plainville, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Malignant Otitis Externa, Nosebleed and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.