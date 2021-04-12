See All Otolaryngologists in Norwood, MA
Dr. Pratik Pradhan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pratik Pradhan, MD

Dr. Pratik Pradhan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Norwood Hospital and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.

Dr. Pradhan works at Dr. Pratik Pradhan in Norwood, MA with other offices in Brockton, MA and Plainville, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Malignant Otitis Externa, Nosebleed and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pradhan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ent Specialists Inc
    825 Washington St Ste 310, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 588-8034
  2. 2
    Brockton Office
    35 Pearl St Ste 200, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 588-8034
  3. 3
    188 Washington St, Plainville, MA 02762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 699-1701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Norwood Hospital
  • Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Simplifi
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 12, 2021
    I was a patient of Dr. Pradhan's at one time. Very nice Dr.
    Stacey Coutts — Apr 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pratik Pradhan, MD
    About Dr. Pratik Pradhan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881652832
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pratik Pradhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pradhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pradhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pradhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pradhan has seen patients for Malignant Otitis Externa, Nosebleed and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pradhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pradhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pradhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pradhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pradhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

