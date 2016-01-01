Dr. Pratima Kamada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pratima Kamada, MD
Overview of Dr. Pratima Kamada, MD
Dr. Pratima Kamada, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bastrop, TX.
Dr. Kamada works at
Dr. Kamada's Office Locations
-
1
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Bastrop Nephrology Clinic1675 Highway 71 E, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 361-1495
-
2
Austin Heart - South Colorado St1711 S Colorado St Ste C, Lockhart, TX 78644 Directions (512) 361-1467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Austin Diagnostic Clinic1330 Wonder World Dr Ste 101, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 361-1375
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center
- Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pratima Kamada, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1801113790
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamada works at
Dr. Kamada has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kamada has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.