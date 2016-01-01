Dr. Pratyusha Parava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pratyusha Parava, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pratyusha Parava, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital, Midland Memorial Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Parava works at
Locations
Permian Gastroenterology Associates315 E 5th St, Odessa, TX 79761
West Texas Endocrinology & Diabetes PA3305 Andrews Hwy Ste B1, Midland, TX 79703
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Midland Memorial Hospital
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pratyusha Parava, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parava has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parava accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Parava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Parava works at
Dr. Parava has seen patients for Diarrhea, Cirrhosis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more.
Dr. Parava has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.