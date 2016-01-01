Overview

Dr. Pratyusha Parava, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital, Midland Memorial Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Parava works at Permian Gastroenterology Associates in Odessa, TX with other offices in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Cirrhosis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.