Dr. Pravardhan Birthi, MD

Pain Medicine
3.7 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pravardhan Birthi, MD

Dr. Pravardhan Birthi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, India and is affiliated with Brodstone Healthcare, Kearney County Hospital, Valley County Health System and Warren Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Birthi works at Pain and Physical Medicine Clinic in Grand Island, NE with other offices in Hastings, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Birthi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pain and Physical Medicine Clinic
    908 N Howard Ave Ste 105, Grand Island, NE 68803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (308) 398-8900
  2. 2
    Grand Island Pain Relief Center PC
    403 Lexington Cir, Grand Island, NE 68803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (308) 675-3222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Hastings Pain Relief Center
    726 Eastside Blvd, Hastings, NE 68901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 834-3368

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brodstone Healthcare
  • Kearney County Hospital
  • Valley County Health System
  • Warren Memorial Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 02, 2022
    Dr. Birthi has been amazing and very supportive. My pain is finally under control and my quality of life has improved tremendously. His APRN Susan is amazing as well. This is the first time I've actually felt heard and treated accordingly. I highly recommend Dr. Birthi and his staff.
    C. Gillen — Feb 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Pravardhan Birthi, MD
    About Dr. Pravardhan Birthi, MD

    Pain Medicine
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1013161082
    • 1013161082
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Bangalore Medical College, India
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Sms Pre University College, Udupi, India
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pravardhan Birthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Birthi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Birthi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Birthi has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birthi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Birthi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birthi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birthi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birthi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

