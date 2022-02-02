Overview of Dr. Pravardhan Birthi, MD

Dr. Pravardhan Birthi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, India and is affiliated with Brodstone Healthcare, Kearney County Hospital, Valley County Health System and Warren Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Birthi works at Pain and Physical Medicine Clinic in Grand Island, NE with other offices in Hastings, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.