Dr. Pravati Das, MD
Overview of Dr. Pravati Das, MD
Dr. Pravati Das, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MedStar St. Mary's Hospital and UM Charles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Das' Office Locations
MedStar Shah Medical Group10 Saint Patricks Dr, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (301) 645-8322
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar St. Mary's Hospital
- UM Charles Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very Warm caring demeanor. Extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. Pravati Das, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Bengali
- 1548475999
Education & Certifications
- CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Das has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Das on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
