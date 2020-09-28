Overview of Dr. Pravati Das, MD

Dr. Pravati Das, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MedStar St. Mary's Hospital and UM Charles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Das works at MedStar Shah Medical Group in Waldorf, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.