Dr. Praveen Balraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Balraj, MD
Overview of Dr. Praveen Balraj, MD
Dr. Praveen Balraj, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Queen Creek, AZ. They graduated from Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Dr. Balraj works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Balraj's Office Locations
-
1
Vascular Institute of Arizona21321 E Ocotillo Rd Ste 125, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Directions (480) 936-7722Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 2799 W Grand Blvd # K8, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-1494
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balraj?
About Dr. Praveen Balraj, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Tamil
- 1447562640
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hosptial/ Wayne State University
- Mercy Cath Med Ctr/Drexel U
- Coimbatore Med Coll Hosp
- Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balraj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balraj works at
Dr. Balraj has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balraj speaks Tamil.
Dr. Balraj has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balraj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.