Dr. Praveen Chekka, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Praveen Chekka, MD

Dr. Praveen Chekka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. 

Dr. Chekka works at Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, HI with other offices in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chekka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Queens Medical Center
    1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Ucsf Medical Center
    505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 476-7931
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pneumonia
Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Pneumonia
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Sleep Apnea
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

About Dr. Praveen Chekka, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1669905444
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chekka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chekka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chekka.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chekka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chekka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

