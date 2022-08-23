Dr. Praveen Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Fernandes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Praveen Fernandes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.
Psychiatric Associates (lakeside)16909 Lakeside Hills Ct Ste 400, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 572-2916
Chi Health Immanuel6901 N 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68122 Directions (402) 758-5850
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Takes time to listen to his patients and includes patient input with medication decisions.
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1982719795
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
