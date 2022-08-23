Overview of Dr. Praveen Fernandes, MD

Dr. Praveen Fernandes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.



Dr. Fernandes works at Psychiatric Associates (lakeside) in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.