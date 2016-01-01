Overview of Dr. Praveen Gupta, MD

Dr. Praveen Gupta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Salila Sharma in Culver City, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.