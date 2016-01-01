Dr. Praveen Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Praveen Gupta, MD
Dr. Praveen Gupta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Praveen Gupta MD Inc
9435 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 559-0575
8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
Directions
(310) 559-0575
Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- LACare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Praveen Gupta, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1649386707
Education & Certifications
- Glendale Adventist Mc
- Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gupta speaks Chinese and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.