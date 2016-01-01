See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mc Lean, VA
Dr. Praveen Jaspal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Praveen Jaspal, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Praveen Jaspal, MD

Dr. Praveen Jaspal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They graduated from GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab.

Dr. Jaspal works at Be Well Health Center in Mc Lean, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Maria Asesor, MD
Dr. Maria Asesor, MD
3.7 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Dodd Sims, MD
Dr. Dodd Sims, MD
4.6 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Randall Doerman, MD
Dr. Randall Doerman, MD
5.0 (10)
View Profile

Dr. Jaspal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Be Well Health Center
    1680 CAPITAL ONE DR, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 720-1290

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Pain
Breast Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Jaspal?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Praveen Jaspal, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Praveen Jaspal, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jaspal to family and friends

Dr. Jaspal's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Jaspal

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Praveen Jaspal, MD.

About Dr. Praveen Jaspal, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1588802821
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Praveen Jaspal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaspal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jaspal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jaspal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jaspal works at Be Well Health Center in Mc Lean, VA. View the full address on Dr. Jaspal’s profile.

Dr. Jaspal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaspal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaspal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaspal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Praveen Jaspal, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.