Dr. Praveen Kandula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Praveen Kandula, MD
Dr. Praveen Kandula, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Rochester General Hospital
Dr. Kandula works at
Dr. Kandula's Office Locations
Associates in Transplant Medicine94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7027
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Praveen Kandula, MD
- Transplant Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1912982919
Education & Certifications
- Rochester General Hospital
- Rangaraya Medical College - Government General Hospital
