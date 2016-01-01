Overview of Dr. Praveen Kandula, MD

Dr. Praveen Kandula, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Rochester General Hospital



Dr. Kandula works at Associates in Transplant Medicine in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.