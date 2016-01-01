Overview of Dr. Praveen Kollipara, MD

Dr. Praveen Kollipara, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Kollipara works at Fort Wayne Medical Oncology in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Huntington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Purpura and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.