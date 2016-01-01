Dr. Praveen Kollipara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kollipara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Kollipara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Praveen Kollipara, MD
Dr. Praveen Kollipara, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Kollipara's Office Locations
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 108, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 484-8830
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology11143 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 484-8830
Parkview Huntington Hospital2001 Stults Rd, Huntington, IN 46750 Directions (260) 355-3190
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Praveen Kollipara, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1073515987
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kollipara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kollipara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kollipara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kollipara has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Purpura and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kollipara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kollipara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kollipara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kollipara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kollipara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.