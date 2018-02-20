Overview

Dr. Praveen Mehrotra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Mehrotra works at Jefferson Heart Institute in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.