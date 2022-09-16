Dr. Praveen Mettu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mettu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Mettu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Praveen Mettu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Illinois Hospital-Chicago, Il
Dr. Mettu works at
Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd.1243 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-6450Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very knowledgeable, answered all of our questions. Best thing, makes you feel very comfortable. The kind of guy that you would like to have over for dinner!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1326214891
- University Of Illinois Hospital-Chicago, Il
- Duke University In Durham, North Carolina
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Mettu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mettu accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mettu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mettu works at
Dr. Mettu has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mettu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mettu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mettu.
