Dr. Praveen Mummaneni, MD

Neurosurgery
3.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Praveen Mummaneni, MD

Dr. Praveen Mummaneni, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.

Dr. Mummaneni works at Rhuematology Arthritis Center in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Mummaneni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ucsf
    Ucsf
400 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 (415) 353-2739

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Enloe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 30, 2019
I was involved in an bad accident on 11/3/18 and was transferred to UCSF on 11/21/18 because the local hospital I was at (Level II Trauma) chose not to do surgery on me. The local doctor said he did not think I would ever walk again because of the injury to my spinal cord and told us we needed a specialist. He choose UCSF and Dr. Mummaneni. I had 11 broken vertebrae. Dr. Mummaneni preformed the surgery on 11/25/18 and fused me from T4 to L1. I was in a wheelchair.... then walker.... then cane and I have been "hands frees" since early May 2019. I am back to being a husband, father and back to work! We had a great experience with him and his PA. Getting to talk to someone in the office on the same day was challenging. We would recommend Dr. Mummaneni and his team to anyone.
Doug DeGroff — Nov 30, 2019
    About Dr. Praveen Mummaneni, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407960099
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U CA
    Residency
    • University Ca Sf School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Boston U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Praveen Mummaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mummaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mummaneni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mummaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mummaneni works at Rhuematology Arthritis Center in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mummaneni’s profile.

    Dr. Mummaneni has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mummaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mummaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mummaneni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mummaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mummaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.