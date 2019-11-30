Dr. Praveen Mummaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mummaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Mummaneni, MD
Overview of Dr. Praveen Mummaneni, MD
Dr. Praveen Mummaneni, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.
Dr. Mummaneni works at
Dr. Mummaneni's Office Locations
Ucsf400 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-2739
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was involved in an bad accident on 11/3/18 and was transferred to UCSF on 11/21/18 because the local hospital I was at (Level II Trauma) chose not to do surgery on me. The local doctor said he did not think I would ever walk again because of the injury to my spinal cord and told us we needed a specialist. He choose UCSF and Dr. Mummaneni. I had 11 broken vertebrae. Dr. Mummaneni preformed the surgery on 11/25/18 and fused me from T4 to L1. I was in a wheelchair.... then walker.... then cane and I have been "hands frees" since early May 2019. I am back to being a husband, father and back to work! We had a great experience with him and his PA. Getting to talk to someone in the office on the same day was challenging. We would recommend Dr. Mummaneni and his team to anyone.
About Dr. Praveen Mummaneni, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1407960099
Education & Certifications
- U CA
- University Ca Sf School Of Med
- Boston U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mummaneni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mummaneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mummaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mummaneni has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mummaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mummaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mummaneni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mummaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mummaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.