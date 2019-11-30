Overview of Dr. Praveen Mummaneni, MD

Dr. Praveen Mummaneni, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.



Dr. Mummaneni works at Rhuematology Arthritis Center in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.