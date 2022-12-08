Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD
Overview of Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD
Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Murthy's Office Locations
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center834 Chestnut St Ste G114, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center672 S River St Ste 217, Plains, PA 18705 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center1 Hamilton Health Pl Ste 101, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had been to several other hand specialists for my Dupuytren's. This was the first time I felt comfortable immediately. Dr Murthy answered all my questions. His "bedside manner" put me at ease. in two short weeks I have a mostly functioning right hand. There remains 2 weeks of recovery. As my left hand progresses, I will most certainly drive 2.5 hours to appointments.
About Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982017836
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
