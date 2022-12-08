See All Hand Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD

Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Murthy works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Plains, PA and Hamilton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murthy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    834 Chestnut St Ste G114, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    672 S River St Ste 217, Plains, PA 18705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    1 Hamilton Health Pl Ste 101, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CorVel
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Murthy?

    Dec 08, 2022
    I had been to several other hand specialists for my Dupuytren's. This was the first time I felt comfortable immediately. Dr Murthy answered all my questions. His "bedside manner" put me at ease. in two short weeks I have a mostly functioning right hand. There remains 2 weeks of recovery. As my left hand progresses, I will most certainly drive 2.5 hours to appointments.
    Jeff Thurston — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Murthy to family and friends

    Dr. Murthy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Murthy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD.

    About Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1982017836
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Praveen Murthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.