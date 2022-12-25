Dr. Panguluri accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Praveen Panguluri, MD
Overview
Dr. Praveen Panguluri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Panguluri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eisenhower Health39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-0642
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panguluri?
Doctor is very focused on patient history and current complaints. He feels free to offer opinions and possible courses of action and recommendations. He has a calming demeanor and has had excellent medical training. A very good doc. This is the way medicine should be practiced
About Dr. Praveen Panguluri, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1033434774
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panguluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panguluri works at
Dr. Panguluri has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panguluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Panguluri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panguluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panguluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panguluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.