Dr. Praveen Perni, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (116)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Praveen Perni, MD

Dr. Praveen Perni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Hendricks Regional Health and Riverview Health.

Dr. Perni works at AMERICAN HEALTH NETWORK in Muncie, IN with other offices in Lebanon, IN, Noblesville, IN, Carmel, IN and Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    American Health Network
    3631 N Morrison Rd, Muncie, IN 47304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 246-2464
  2. 2
    American Health Network
    504 W Camp St, Lebanon, IN 46052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 246-2464
  3. 3
    American Health Network
    18077 River Rd Ste 104, Noblesville, IN 46062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 246-2464
  4. 4
    American Health Network
    12188B N Meridian St Ste 260, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 208-3866
  5. 5
    American Health Network of Indiana LLC
    8607 E US Highway 36 Ste 100, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 745-5403

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Hendricks Regional Health
  • Riverview Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 04, 2023
    I felt that Perni and his staff did a great job in fixing the condition that was causing so much sciatica pain. When I first met with Dr Perni, he was very professional and to the point. Showed me exactly what was ailing me and what he could do to fix it. Then he turned around and offered me a surgery date five days later. I took it. Otherwise, his next available surgery date was over a month later. Yes, I think Riverview Health and Dr Perni and his team did a great job. I appreciate them.
    Todd A Squires — Feb 04, 2023
    About Dr. Praveen Perni, MD

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Dr. Praveen Perni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perni has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Perni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

