Overview of Dr. Praveen Prasad, MD

Dr. Praveen Prasad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Prasad works at Lakeview Center for Urology in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.