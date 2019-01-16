Dr. Praveen Rastogi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rastogi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Rastogi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Praveen Rastogi, MD
Dr. Praveen Rastogi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Stockbridge, GA.
Dr. Rastogi works at
Dr. Rastogi's Office Locations
Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates Llp915 EAGLES LANDING PKWY, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 996-6699
Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Associates132 Old Norton Rd Ste 101, Fayetteville, GA 30215 Directions (770) 692-9501
Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates6572 River Park Dr Ste 101, Riverdale, GA 30274 Directions (770) 996-6699
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner. Treats all facets of pulmonary disease, including, but not limited to sleep apnea.
About Dr. Praveen Rastogi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Hindi
- 1265406375
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rastogi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rastogi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rastogi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rastogi has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rastogi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rastogi speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rastogi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rastogi.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Rastogi can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.