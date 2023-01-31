Overview of Dr. Praveen Reddy, MD

Dr. Praveen Reddy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksboro, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Reddy works at Texas Oncology in Jacksboro, TX with other offices in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.