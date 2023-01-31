Dr. Praveen Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Praveen Reddy, MD
Dr. Praveen Reddy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksboro, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Jacksboro215 Chisholm Trl, Jacksboro, TX 76458 Directions (940) 691-8271
Wichita Falls Cancer Center5400 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 691-8271Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reddy is very professional.. He listens to your concerns and addresses them. I appreciate his help.
About Dr. Praveen Reddy, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.