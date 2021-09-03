Dr. Praveen Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Praveen Reddy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Minnesota
Ocala Health Neurological Institute121 Lagrande Blvd Ste B, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 635-4223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ocala Health Neurosurgical Group1725 SE 28th Loop Ste 102, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 574-6936Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had a microdisectomy of L4/L5 s1 yesterday as outpatient in Ocala Regional. Hospital outpatient surgery staff was wonderful, so pleasant and so caring. Dr Reddy was an awesome surgeon. Great personality so easy to talk with, excellent staff at his villages office. I would recommend him to anyone. Thank you so much Dr for relieving my excrutiating pain.
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Osmania General Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reddy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
