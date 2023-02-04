Dr. Saran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Praveen Saran, MD
Dr. Praveen Saran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College.
Rancho Internal Medicine Group PC7010 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 260-6200
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Praveen Saran provides great & professional service! I recommend here if you’re looking for a doctor
About Dr. Praveen Saran, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1407077803
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Armed Forces Medical College
- Addiction Medicine, Internal Medicine and Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
Dr. Saran accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saran speaks French.
1466 patients have reviewed Dr. Saran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.