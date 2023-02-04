See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Praveen Saran, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1462)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Praveen Saran, MD

Dr. Praveen Saran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College.

Dr. Saran works at Rancho Internal Medicine Group in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saran's Office Locations

    Rancho Internal Medicine Group PC
    7010 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 260-6200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1466 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1466)
    5 Star
    (1452)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Dr. Praveen Saran provides great & professional service! I recommend here if you’re looking for a doctor
    Kraisutarang, Suvetch — Feb 04, 2023
    About Dr. Praveen Saran, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saran works at Rancho Internal Medicine Group in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Saran’s profile.

    1466 patients have reviewed Dr. Saran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

