Dr. Praveen Sateesh, MD

Gastroenterology
2.6 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Praveen Sateesh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Dr. Sateesh works at SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7414
  2. 2
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    80 68th St SE # 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7414
  3. 3
    Spectrum Health United Hospital
    615 S Bower St, Greenville, MI 48838 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 754-4691

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal

    Dec 03, 2022
    Very good
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Praveen Sateesh, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1629218219
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Praveen Sateesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sateesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sateesh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sateesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sateesh has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sateesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sateesh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sateesh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sateesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sateesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

