Dr. Praveen Sateesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sateesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Sateesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Praveen Sateesh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Sateesh works at
Locations
SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7414
Spectrum Health Medical Group80 68th St SE # 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 267-7414
Spectrum Health United Hospital615 S Bower St, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 754-4691
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Praveen Sateesh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sateesh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sateesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sateesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sateesh works at
Dr. Sateesh has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sateesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sateesh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sateesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sateesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sateesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.