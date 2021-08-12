Dr. Praveen Thangada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thangada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveen Thangada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Praveen Thangada, MD
Dr. Praveen Thangada, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Connally Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Thangada works at
Dr. Thangada's Office Locations
-
1
Stone Oak Psychiatry115 Gallery Cir Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 403-2074
Hospital Affiliations
- Connally Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great! Scheduling was effortless. This doctor has the best patient and caring manner that I’ve experienced in SA. The exam was gentle and compassionate. Consultation and diagnosis was unrushed and comprehensive!!!
About Dr. Praveen Thangada, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1023078250
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thangada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thangada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thangada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Thangada has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Vertigo and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thangada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thangada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thangada.
