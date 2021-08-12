Overview of Dr. Praveen Thangada, MD

Dr. Praveen Thangada, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Connally Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Thangada works at Stone Oak Psychiatry in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Vertigo and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.