Dr. Praveen Tumula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Praveen Tumula, MD
Dr. Praveen Tumula, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Pampa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tumula works at
Dr. Tumula's Office Locations
Amarillo Cancer Center1000 S Coulter St Ste 100, Amarillo, TX 79106 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Pampa3023 Perryton Pkwy, Pampa, TX 79065 Directions (806) 672-4066
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Pampa Regional Medical Center
Dr. Tumula is unfailingly upbeat and patiently answers all questions. His expertise in hematology/oncology is evident. His prescribed course of treatment has been very effective, and he continuously monitors progress. I have been very blessed to be under his care.
About Dr. Praveen Tumula, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1447402896
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Tumula has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tumula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
