Dr. Praveen Vijhani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Praveen Vijhani, MD
Dr. Praveen Vijhani, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.
Dr. Vijhani's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine95 Bryan Blvd Ste 202, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions (606) 258-2160
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Praveen Vijhani, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1841545852
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vijhani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vijhani.
