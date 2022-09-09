Dr. Praveena Jyothinagaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jyothinagaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveena Jyothinagaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Praveena Jyothinagaram, MD
Dr. Praveena Jyothinagaram, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They graduated from Rangaraya Med Coll Andhra U and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Jyothinagaram works at
Dr. Jyothinagaram's Office Locations
-
1
North Texas Kidney Disease Assoc4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 210, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (469) 645-0202
-
2
North Texas Kidney Disease Associates, Flower Mound, TX1600 Waters Ridge Dr, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 219-0558
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jyothinagaram?
I saw Dr. Jyothingaram in the hospital and afterward. She asked all the right questions, and gave necessary information at the right health literacy level for me. She gave her rationale for her treatment choices, and her instructions for my care were very clear. She has a good grasp of my comorbid conditions and how they relate to my renal health. I can certainly recommend Dr. Jyothinagaram.
About Dr. Praveena Jyothinagaram, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1306046859
Education & Certifications
- St John Hosp and Med Ctr
- William Beau Hosp
- Rangaraya Med Coll Andhra U
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jyothinagaram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jyothinagaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jyothinagaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jyothinagaram works at
Dr. Jyothinagaram has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jyothinagaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jyothinagaram speaks Hindi and Telugu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jyothinagaram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jyothinagaram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jyothinagaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jyothinagaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.