Dr. Praveena Solipuram, MD

Medical Oncology
4.2 (111)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Praveena Solipuram, MD

Dr. Praveena Solipuram, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from Osmania Medical College (Hospital) and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.

Dr. Solipuram works at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers - Thornton in Thornton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Solipuram's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thornton
    8820 Huron St, Thornton, CO 80260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6265
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 29, 2023
    Dr was very through and caring, answered all my questions and concerns.
    Vicky Ramos — Jan 29, 2023
    About Dr. Praveena Solipuram, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750365300
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College (Hospital)
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

