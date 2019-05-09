Dr. Praveena Velamati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velamati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveena Velamati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Bestgate Anesthesia LLC820 Bestgate Rd Ste 2B, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-2116
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Velamati is very thorough in her examination. She listens well, explains conditions, answers questions, patient, knowledgeable, caring, pleasant and professional.
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1982761417
- Johns Hopkins
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Dr. Velamati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velamati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velamati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velamati has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velamati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Velamati speaks Telugu.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Velamati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velamati.
