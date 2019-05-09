Overview

Dr. Praveena Velamati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Velamati works at Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.