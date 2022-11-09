Dr. Praveena Velupula, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velupula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praveena Velupula, DDS
Overview
Dr. Praveena Velupula, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tumwater, WA.
Dr. Velupula works at
Locations
-
1
Tumwater Family Dentistry6939 Littlerock Rd SW Ste B, Tumwater, WA 98512 Directions (360) 564-6790
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Velupula?
Dr. Velupula is fantastic! She is caring and compassionate. She's very knowledgeable and professional but easily approachable. She explains things carefully and thoroughly, so you understand your treatment needs. She's gentle. If you are afraid of dentists she will put you at ease from the start. I can't say enough about her. I'm sure glad she's my dentist!
About Dr. Praveena Velupula, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1659692366
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velupula accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Velupula using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Velupula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velupula works at
Dr. Velupula has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velupula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velupula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velupula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.