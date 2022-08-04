Overview of Dr. Pravien Khanna, MD

Dr. Pravien Khanna, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Khanna works at New Brunswick Cardiology Group in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ and East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.