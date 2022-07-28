Overview of Dr. Pravin Deshmukh, MD

Dr. Pravin Deshmukh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Group Of Hospitals, University Of Bombay and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Deshmukh works at DePaul Medical Associates in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.