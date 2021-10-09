Dr. Pravin Dugel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dugel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pravin Dugel, MD
Dr. Pravin Dugel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Hu Hu Kam Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Dugel's Office Locations
Retinal Consultants Of Arizona1101 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 222-2221
Retinal Consultants Of Arizona2152 S Vineyard Ste 139, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions
RCA - Gilbert1712 E Boston St, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 388-3280
RCA - Peoria/Sun City13943 N 91st Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 972-1173
Phoenix North15401 N 29th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (602) 222-2221
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Hu Hu Kam Memorial Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
In my opinion Dr. Dugel is the best retina surgeon in Arizona.
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Nepalese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- LAC University of Southern Cal.
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Columbia University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Dugel speaks Nepalese and Spanish.
