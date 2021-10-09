See All Ophthalmologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Pravin Dugel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Pravin Dugel, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pravin Dugel, MD

Dr. Pravin Dugel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Hu Hu Kam Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Dugel works at Retinal Consultants Of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ, Gilbert, AZ and Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Craig Cassidy, DO
Dr. Craig Cassidy, DO
3.3 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Ijeoma Asota, MD
Dr. Ijeoma Asota, MD
4.6 (103)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Adelberg, MD
Dr. Daniel Adelberg, MD
4.6 (236)
View Profile

Dr. Dugel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retinal Consultants Of Arizona
    1101 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 222-2221
  2. 2
    Retinal Consultants Of Arizona
    2152 S Vineyard Ste 139, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    RCA - Gilbert
    1712 E Boston St, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 388-3280
  4. 4
    RCA - Peoria/Sun City
    13943 N 91st Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 972-1173
  5. 5
    Phoenix North
    15401 N 29th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 222-2221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Banner Gateway Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Hu Hu Kam Memorial Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dugel?

    Oct 09, 2021
    In my opinion Dr. Dugel is the best retina surgeon in Arizona.
    — Oct 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pravin Dugel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pravin Dugel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dugel to family and friends

    Dr. Dugel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dugel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pravin Dugel, MD.

    About Dr. Pravin Dugel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Nepalese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780686766
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Southern California
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • LAC University of Southern Cal.
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pravin Dugel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dugel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dugel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dugel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dugel has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dugel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pravin Dugel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.