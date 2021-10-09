Overview of Dr. Pravin Dugel, MD

Dr. Pravin Dugel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Hu Hu Kam Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Dugel works at Retinal Consultants Of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ, Gilbert, AZ and Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.