Dr. Pravin Khemani, MD
Overview of Dr. Pravin Khemani, MD
Dr. Pravin Khemani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Olympic Medical Center, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish Issaquah Campus and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Khemani's Office Locations
1
Minor & James Medical Pllc550 17th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 320-5331
2
Ut Southwestern Medical Center5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympic Medical Center
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent knowledge
About Dr. Pravin Khemani, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
