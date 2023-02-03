See All Neurologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Pravin Khemani, MD

Neurology
4.4 (16)
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pravin Khemani, MD

Dr. Pravin Khemani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Olympic Medical Center, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish Issaquah Campus and UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Khemani works at Minor & James Medical Pllc in Seattle, WA with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Tremor and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Khemani's Office Locations

    Minor & James Medical Pllc
    550 17th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 320-5331
    Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-8300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olympic Medical Center
  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Tremor
Myoclonus
Essential Tremor
Tremor
Myoclonus

Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pravin Khemani, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457360836
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khemani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khemani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khemani has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Tremor and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khemani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Khemani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khemani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khemani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khemani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

