Dr. Pravin Pratap, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pravin Pratap, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pratap works at
Locations
St. Joseph Physician Network611 E Douglas Rd Ste 208, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-6700
Saint Joseph Health System5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-3140
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
First visit was face to face, second visit was a Telemedicine call and both were excellent. Dr Pratap took the time to listen to me, assessed my condition and gave good advice while answering my questions. Very personable.
About Dr. Pravin Pratap, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1811105810
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pratap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pratap has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pratap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
