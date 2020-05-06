Overview

Dr. Pravin Pratap, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pratap works at Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.