Dr. Pravinchandra Zala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pravinchandra Zala, MD
Overview of Dr. Pravinchandra Zala, MD
Dr. Pravinchandra Zala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from Shri Mp Shah Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Zala works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zala's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Neurology Clinic500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 314, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 686-9039
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zala?
He has helped my restless leg disorder and sleep disorders that no one has been abke to do much with. He is patient and tries different approaches etc until he get the right result.
About Dr. Pravinchandra Zala, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1497717797
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Shri Mp Shah Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zala works at
Dr. Zala has seen patients for Migraine, Essential Tremor and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zala speaks Hindi.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Zala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.