Overview of Dr. Pravinchandra Zala, MD

Dr. Pravinchandra Zala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from Shri Mp Shah Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.



Dr. Zala works at Florida Neurology Clinic in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Essential Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.