Dr. Pravir Baxi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pravir Baxi, MD
Dr. Pravir Baxi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Baxi works at
Dr. Baxi's Office Locations
Edmund J. Lewis & Associates, S.C.1426 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607 Directions (312) 850-8434
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pravir Baxi, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1780970731
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baxi accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baxi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baxi works at
Dr. Baxi has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Renal Osteodystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baxi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baxi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baxi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baxi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baxi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.