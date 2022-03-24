Dr. Prayash Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prayash Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
Ut Erlanger Neuro Surgery Group1010 E 3rd St Ste 202, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 265-2233
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 265-2233
Ut Erlanger Neuro Surgery Group979 E 3rd St Ste C920, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-2233
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
He performed back surgery on me and I have just finished a follow-up visit. He has answered all my questions and given me encouragement regarding my progress. I highly recommend him as a Neurosurgeon.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1437440757
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.