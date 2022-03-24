Overview of Dr. Prayash Patel, MD

Dr. Prayash Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.



Dr. Patel works at NEUROSURGICAL GROUP in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.