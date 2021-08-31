Dr. P Andrew Waran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. P Andrew Waran, MD
Overview
Dr. P Andrew Waran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.
Dr. Waran works at
Locations
-
1
FCPP Manteca Medical Group1262 E NORTH ST, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 239-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waran?
Dr Waran is absolutely amazing.
About Dr. P Andrew Waran, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Thai
- 1992819957
Education & Certifications
- New York Univ Downtown Hosp
- Ny Downtown Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Purdue University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waran works at
Dr. Waran has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waran speaks Thai.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Waran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.