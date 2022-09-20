Dr. Precious Boston, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Precious Boston, DMD
Overview
Dr. Precious Boston, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Boston works at
Locations
Dental Care at Berewick8680 Rachel Freeman Way Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28278 Directions (980) 270-6511Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Replaced my front crowns. .arched perfectly. They were absolutely beautiful.
About Dr. Precious Boston, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1265051783
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boston has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Boston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.