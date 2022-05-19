Dr. Predrag Dordevic, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dordevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Predrag Dordevic, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Predrag Dordevic, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Estero, FL.
Dr. Dordevic works at
Locations
-
1
Coconut Point Dental Care23250 Via Villagio # B, Estero, FL 33928 Directions (239) 366-4177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dordevic?
My appointment was at 9 am. I received at least ten appointment reminders. I arrived at 850am and waited until 920am to be seen. After my teeth were cleaned, I saw the Dentist for about 30 seconds. The Dentist and the Hygienist were busy. I paid my bill but was overcharged for ex-rays that my insurance company said were covered under my policy. I am still waiting for a credit. I like the Dentist and the Hygienist, so maybe they are just understaffed. I will return in the fall for my next appointment.
About Dr. Predrag Dordevic, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1972008183
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dordevic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dordevic accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dordevic using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dordevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dordevic works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dordevic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dordevic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dordevic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dordevic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.