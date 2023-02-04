Dr. Predrag Mitrevski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitrevski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Predrag Mitrevski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Predrag Mitrevski, MD
Dr. Predrag Mitrevski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine-West Indies and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Mitrevski works at
Dr. Mitrevski's Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - San Clemente638 Camino de los Mares Ste D4, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff and Dr. Mitrevski are always the best. I never feel rushed and I always feel like everyone truly cares!!
About Dr. Predrag Mitrevski, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center-Brooklyn
- Brooklyn Hospital Center-Brooklyn
- St George's University School Of Medicine-West Indies
Frequently Asked Questions
