Overview of Dr. Predrag Popovic, MD

Dr. Predrag Popovic, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Popovic works at NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.