See All Family Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Predrag Popovic, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Predrag Popovic, MD

General Medical Practice
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Predrag Popovic, MD

Dr. Predrag Popovic, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Popovic works at NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Medical Practice Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Emilia Asare, NP
Emilia Asare, NP
3.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Albert Slezinger, MD
Dr. Albert Slezinger, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Syra Hanif, MD
Dr. Syra Hanif, MD
2.7 (12)
View Profile

Dr. Popovic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork Presbyterian Allen Hospital
    5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 932-6036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Popovic?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Predrag Popovic, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Predrag Popovic, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Popovic to family and friends

    Dr. Popovic's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Popovic

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Predrag Popovic, MD.

    About Dr. Predrag Popovic, MD

    Specialties
    • General Medical Practice
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Serbo-Croatian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073550562
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Predrag Popovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popovic works at NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Popovic’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Popovic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Predrag Popovic, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.