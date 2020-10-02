Overview of Dr. Preethi Chintamaneni, MD

Dr. Preethi Chintamaneni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Chintamaneni works at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.