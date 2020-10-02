See All Gastroenterologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Preethi Chintamaneni, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Preethi Chintamaneni, MD

Dr. Preethi Chintamaneni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Chintamaneni works at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chintamaneni's Office Locations

    Alleghency Geneal Hospital
    320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (412) 359-3100
    Monday
    Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids

Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Reflux Esophagitis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysentery
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heartburn
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 02, 2020
    "Dr. C" is absolutely wonderful! I have had abdominal discomfort for a long time, and no physicians have listened as well as "Dr. C" did. She developed a plan to deal with my discomfort, asked for my opinion as to what she suggested, and was patient, kind, thorough, and extremely knowledgeable. I had a visit which was much better than I could have anticipated. I recommend her highly!
    — Oct 02, 2020
    About Dr. Preethi Chintamaneni, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801195094
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Preethi Chintamaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chintamaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chintamaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chintamaneni works at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Chintamaneni’s profile.

    Dr. Chintamaneni has seen patients for Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chintamaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chintamaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chintamaneni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chintamaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chintamaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

