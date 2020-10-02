Dr. Preethi Chintamaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chintamaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preethi Chintamaneni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
"Dr. C" is absolutely wonderful! I have had abdominal discomfort for a long time, and no physicians have listened as well as "Dr. C" did. She developed a plan to deal with my discomfort, asked for my opinion as to what she suggested, and was patient, kind, thorough, and extremely knowledgeable. I had a visit which was much better than I could have anticipated. I recommend her highly!
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1801195094
- Case Western Reserve University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
