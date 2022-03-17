Dr. Preethi Dendi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dendi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preethi Dendi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Preethi Dendi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Old Bridge, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Dendi's Office Locations
Medical Associates of Central New Jersey26 Throckmorton Ln Fl 1F, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 838-3892
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Dendi is very professional, caring and great doctor. Stuff is very professional very helpful working working my insurance for getting all the approvals.
About Dr. Preethi Dendi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1265677546
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dendi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dendi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dendi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dendi has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dendi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Dendi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dendi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dendi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dendi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.