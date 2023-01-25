Overview

Dr. Preethi Krishnan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Krishnan works at INTEGRIS Family Care Baptist in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.