Dr. Preethi Kurakula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurakula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preethi Kurakula, MD
Overview of Dr. Preethi Kurakula, MD
Dr. Preethi Kurakula, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Dr. Kurakula works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kurakula's Office Locations
-
1
Via Christi Clinic3311 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 667-4827Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurakula?
Dr K was very generous with her time and explanation of my symptoms and possible diagnosis! I was well pleased and would HIGHLY recommend her!
About Dr. Preethi Kurakula, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1598942328
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurakula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurakula accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurakula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurakula works at
Dr. Kurakula has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteopenia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurakula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurakula. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurakula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurakula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurakula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.