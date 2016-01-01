Dr. Preethi Murty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preethi Murty, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Harrison Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
401 Market St, Steubenville, OH 43952
Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- 2 1799 Sinclair Ave Ste 2, Steubenville, OH 43953 Directions
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
- Trinity Medical Center East
- Harrison Community Hospital
Dr. Murty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Murty using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Murty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murty has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murty speaks Spanish.
